Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

For Lease - Must See! Two bedroom townhouse-style condo on Tulip Tree Ct, less than 1 mile from downtown Ann Arbor. This property has an open, light-filled floor plan, including a large living room with a fireplace, updated appliances, a formal dining area with a sliding door out to the private deck, master suite with an attached bathroom, walk-in closets in both bedrooms, and a full basement with laundry (washer & dryer included). No Pets, No Smoking.