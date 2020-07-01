976 Masefield Road

Amenities
3BR Available in Catonsville/Gwynn Oak. Convenient to Everything! VOUCHERS OK! - Lovely 3 bedroom townhouse with updated kitchen & bathroom, ceiling fans & central air. Freshly painted and new carpet. Washer & Dryer. Plenty of storage. Convenient to e.v.e.r.y.t.h.i.n.g ! Steps to public transportation and near major commuter routes. Quiet street.
Must have good credit, rental history and background check. VOUCHERS OK!
No Pets Allowed
