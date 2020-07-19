All apartments in Woodlawn
Find more places like 953 Southridge Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodlawn, MD
/
953 Southridge Rd
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

953 Southridge Rd

953 Southridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodlawn
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

953 Southridge Road, Woodlawn, MD 21228
Westview Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bbq/grill
953 - Property Id: 112153

Fully renovated all brick town home located conveniently in Catonsville close to Rt 40, 695, and 70. Easy access to Baltimore and Columbia with shopping centers and restaurants. Easy commuting to local colleges and universities. In a great location with great neighbors.

Fully renovated kitchen with high end refrigerator. Fully renovated bathrooms, main bath has frame-less glass shower doors with high end tiles. Hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms.

Finished basement with tiled floors, entertainment room with built in ceiling speakers, dimmer lighting. Laundry/ Office area with washer and dryer with lots of closet storage space. Attic storage.
Fenced backyard with cement patio for summer barbecues and shed.

To get back to you ASAP please respond to the initial questionaire.

Credit Check required.
All applications and Inquiries are through:
https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112153
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112153
Property Id 112153

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4817930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 953 Southridge Rd have any available units?
953 Southridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
What amenities does 953 Southridge Rd have?
Some of 953 Southridge Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 953 Southridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
953 Southridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 953 Southridge Rd pet-friendly?
No, 953 Southridge Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodlawn.
Does 953 Southridge Rd offer parking?
No, 953 Southridge Rd does not offer parking.
Does 953 Southridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 953 Southridge Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 953 Southridge Rd have a pool?
No, 953 Southridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 953 Southridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 953 Southridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 953 Southridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 953 Southridge Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 953 Southridge Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 953 Southridge Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tuscany Woods
7106 Rolling Bend Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Tuscany Gardens
1606 Cantwell Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Strawberry Hill
1546 Ingleside Ave
Woodlawn, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Woodlawn 1 BedroomsWoodlawn 2 Bedrooms
Woodlawn Apartments with BalconiesWoodlawn Apartments with Parking
Woodlawn Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MD
Elkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDLangley Park, MDGreenbelt, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College