953 Southridge Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse bbq/grill

953 - Property Id: 112153



Fully renovated all brick town home located conveniently in Catonsville close to Rt 40, 695, and 70. Easy access to Baltimore and Columbia with shopping centers and restaurants. Easy commuting to local colleges and universities. In a great location with great neighbors.



Fully renovated kitchen with high end refrigerator. Fully renovated bathrooms, main bath has frame-less glass shower doors with high end tiles. Hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms.



Finished basement with tiled floors, entertainment room with built in ceiling speakers, dimmer lighting. Laundry/ Office area with washer and dryer with lots of closet storage space. Attic storage.

Fenced backyard with cement patio for summer barbecues and shed.



To get back to you ASAP please respond to the initial questionaire.



Credit Check required.

All applications and Inquiries are through:

https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112153

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112153

Property Id 112153



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4817930)