Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rare end of group renovated town home for rent. This home has everything you could need! Spend time on your private deck or in your fenced back yard. Enjoy easy access to RT-40, I-70, and 695. Upgrades to this home include hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, new roof, central air, and much more. You do not want to miss this house!



Call us now to set an appointment.

*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit