7331 Granite Woods CT
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

7331 Granite Woods CT

7331 Granite Woods Court · No Longer Available
Location

7331 Granite Woods Court, Woodlawn, MD 21244

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
Townhouse in the Granite Woods Community- Available NOW - Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom, 3 full bath townhouse located in the Granite Woods Community. This home offers a master bedroom with a full master bath and walk-in closet. As well as three full bathrooms and a finished basement. The community offers a playground and walking paths throughout the community. This is close proximity to the Security Square mall with lots of restaurants and shopping options near by.

Call today to schedule your showing or view our video showing in the photos!

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per occupant, 18 years old and over
*Background and Credit Check Required.
*Voucher Holders Welcome!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4635916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7331 Granite Woods CT have any available units?
7331 Granite Woods CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
What amenities does 7331 Granite Woods CT have?
Some of 7331 Granite Woods CT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7331 Granite Woods CT currently offering any rent specials?
7331 Granite Woods CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7331 Granite Woods CT pet-friendly?
No, 7331 Granite Woods CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodlawn.
Does 7331 Granite Woods CT offer parking?
No, 7331 Granite Woods CT does not offer parking.
Does 7331 Granite Woods CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7331 Granite Woods CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7331 Granite Woods CT have a pool?
No, 7331 Granite Woods CT does not have a pool.
Does 7331 Granite Woods CT have accessible units?
No, 7331 Granite Woods CT does not have accessible units.
Does 7331 Granite Woods CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 7331 Granite Woods CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7331 Granite Woods CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7331 Granite Woods CT does not have units with air conditioning.
