Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Beautiful, sun-filled, one car garage town conveniently located, close to everything you need. In lovely Granite Woods community, this cozy 3 bedroom townhouse has Walkout basement, composite maintenance free deck and backs to community open space & playground. Spacious master bedroom, open living area and updated kitchen. Close to State Parks and Easy access to Howard County. Available for immediate occupancy. A must see!