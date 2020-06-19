5412 Clifton Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Comfortable 2 bedroom SFH Avail June 1st



Get prepared to move... 2 bedroom Single Family Home!

Get prepared and treat yourself this year to a new Home! Perfect for a couple or single person and small family. Located in Woodlawn, Baltimore County and convenient to 695 and 70. Short drive to Towson or downtown Baltimore. 2 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms. Hardwood floors. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertop, and stainless steel stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Fenced rear yard with a deck. Washer and dryer. Central air/heat.



Showings are being held on Fridays 10-4 (for a showing please contact Brandi Dunker at 443.857.0144 or simply respond to this ad) **during Covid-19 we ask you limit who you bring only lease holders allowed at showing 2 person Maximum

