Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

5412 Clifton Ave

5412 Clifton Avenue · (443) 857-0144
Location

5412 Clifton Avenue, Woodlawn, MD 21207

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1299 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Comfortable 2 bedroom SFH Avail June 1st - Property Id: 277673

Get prepared to move... 2 bedroom Single Family Home!
Get prepared and treat yourself this year to a new Home! Perfect for a couple or single person and small family. Located in Woodlawn, Baltimore County and convenient to 695 and 70. Short drive to Towson or downtown Baltimore. 2 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms. Hardwood floors. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertop, and stainless steel stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Fenced rear yard with a deck. Washer and dryer. Central air/heat.

Showings are being held on Fridays 10-4 (for a showing please contact Brandi Dunker at 443.857.0144 or simply respond to this ad) **during Covid-19 we ask you limit who you bring only lease holders allowed at showing 2 person Maximum
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277673
Property Id 277673

(RLNE5770786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5412 Clifton Ave have any available units?
5412 Clifton Ave has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5412 Clifton Ave have?
Some of 5412 Clifton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5412 Clifton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5412 Clifton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5412 Clifton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5412 Clifton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodlawn.
Does 5412 Clifton Ave offer parking?
No, 5412 Clifton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5412 Clifton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5412 Clifton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5412 Clifton Ave have a pool?
No, 5412 Clifton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5412 Clifton Ave have accessible units?
No, 5412 Clifton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5412 Clifton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5412 Clifton Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5412 Clifton Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5412 Clifton Ave has units with air conditioning.
