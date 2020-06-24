2523 Cedar Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large living room with hardwood floors and large decorative fireplace. Separate dining room for those large dinner parties. New updated eat in kitchen with stainless appliances. Gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher.Lots of cabinet space. Off the kitchen is an enclosed porch that looks out onto the back yard. Second floor has 3 large bedrooms with hardwood floors. Also a large full bathroom. Basement has a family room and also a small office and half bath as well. Nice detached garage. Pets are case by case.