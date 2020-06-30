All apartments in Woodlawn
Find more places like 1649 Kirkwood Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodlawn, MD
/
1649 Kirkwood Rd
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:35 AM

1649 Kirkwood Rd

1649 Kirkwood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1649 Kirkwood Road, Woodlawn, MD 21207

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check this newly renovated home located in Gwynn Oak, MD. Beautiful hardwood flooring all through out the unit, updated kitchen & fully equipped with brand new appliances, neutral color wall paint to match any furniture, 2 full bathrooms, laundry area with full size washer and dryer! This home has brand new central air, balcony and a fenced in rear yard. Easy access to I-70 and Route 40.

Call us now and set up an appointment to view this home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1649 Kirkwood Rd have any available units?
1649 Kirkwood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
What amenities does 1649 Kirkwood Rd have?
Some of 1649 Kirkwood Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1649 Kirkwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1649 Kirkwood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1649 Kirkwood Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1649 Kirkwood Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1649 Kirkwood Rd offer parking?
No, 1649 Kirkwood Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1649 Kirkwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1649 Kirkwood Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1649 Kirkwood Rd have a pool?
No, 1649 Kirkwood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1649 Kirkwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 1649 Kirkwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1649 Kirkwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1649 Kirkwood Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1649 Kirkwood Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1649 Kirkwood Rd has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tuscany Gardens
1606 Cantwell Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244
Strawberry Hill
1546 Ingleside Ave
Woodlawn, MD 21207
Tuscany Woods
7106 Rolling Bend Rd
Woodlawn, MD 21244

Similar Pages

Woodlawn 1 BedroomsWoodlawn 2 Bedrooms
Woodlawn Apartments with BalconyWoodlawn Apartments with Parking
Woodlawn Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDCatonsville, MDMilford Mill, MDLochearn, MDArbutus, MDRandallstown, MDPikesville, MD
Lansdowne, MDIlchester, MDLinthicum, MDElkridge, MDEldersburg, MDBrooklyn Park, MDMays Chapel, MDFerndale, MDReisterstown, MDJessup, MDLutherville, MDSevern, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College