1649 Kirkwood Rd

Amenities
Check this newly renovated home located in Gwynn Oak, MD. Beautiful hardwood flooring all through out the unit, updated kitchen & fully equipped with brand new appliances, neutral color wall paint to match any furniture, 2 full bathrooms, laundry area with full size washer and dryer! This home has brand new central air, balcony and a fenced in rear yard. Easy access to I-70 and Route 40.
Call us now and set up an appointment to view this home!
*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit