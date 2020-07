Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking

Charming rancher in Catonsville/Westview with off street parking. Single level living with 3 bedrooms and full bath on the main level. Gorgeous hardwood floor throughout. Main level opens to a deck across the entire back of the house. Basement is partially finished with a family room, half bath and plenty of storage space. Walk out to the large back yard! Clean, neat, well maintained and ready for tenants asap! Professionally managed rental! Application fee is $50 per adult.