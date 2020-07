Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Lovely 4 BR/2 BA single family home with two car off-street parking on a nice quite street. This lovely split level offers 4 spacious bedrooms, two living spaces, a dining space, nice big deck, and large rear yard with shed. Great convenient location with easy access to 695! You won't want to miss the opportunity to call this lovely home your own!