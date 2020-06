Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FREE RENT THROUGH 2/15! Remaining February rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Great move in ready 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo! Wood laminate flooring and ceramic tile throughout! BRAND NEW KITCHEN! NEW stainless steel appliances, NEW cabinets and NEW counter tops! Dining room features a bar area! Don't wait to come see this one because it won't last! Professionally managed. Pets OK case by case.