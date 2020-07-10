2610 ARVIN ST

Amenities

Charming, turn-key Colonial located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Silver Spring. Moments from metro, shopping & dining, this 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home is enhanced with a completely renovated interior, hardwood floors throughout main and upper levels, wood-burning fireplace in family room, beautiful chefs kitchen with breakfast bar and separate dining area, abundant natural light and 2 updated bathrooms. The finished walkout basement with full bathroom & storage area allows for an additional bedroom, home office and/or playroom. Additionally, new HVAC, water heater, roof, and relined chimney will result in lowered utility costs. The exterior rivals the interior with beautiful landscaping, a deck and patio, 2 sheds, 2 garden areas and a playset. All meticulously cared for. Beautiful home in a great neighborhood.