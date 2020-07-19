All apartments in Wheaton
12919 Neola Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12919 Neola Road

12919 Neola Road · No Longer Available
Location

12919 Neola Road, Wheaton, MD 20906
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Renovated 1br/1ba apartment w/ private entrance! - Property Id: 91606

AVAILABLE NOW! Stunning renovated 1br/1ba apartment in single family home with private entrance! Bedroom has large windows for plenty of natural light. Wall to wall closets in bedroom. Updated bathroom with standing shower. Luxurious modernized white kitchen with quartz countertop and stainless steel appliances. Double wide fridge. Accessible Washer/dryer on site. Tile flooring throughout. No pets/no smoking. Internet/Trash/Basic Cable included. Gas/Electric/Water is split per person. Located 2 miles from Glenmont Metro. 8 minute drive to Westfield Wheaton mall. 12 minute drive to Rockville Pike full of shopping centers, restaurants and more! 2 people Maximum occupancy. Must pass credit/criminal/eviction check. $45 non-refundable application fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91606
Property Id 91606

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4719629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12919 Neola Road have any available units?
12919 Neola Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 12919 Neola Road have?
Some of 12919 Neola Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12919 Neola Road currently offering any rent specials?
12919 Neola Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12919 Neola Road pet-friendly?
No, 12919 Neola Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 12919 Neola Road offer parking?
No, 12919 Neola Road does not offer parking.
Does 12919 Neola Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12919 Neola Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12919 Neola Road have a pool?
No, 12919 Neola Road does not have a pool.
Does 12919 Neola Road have accessible units?
No, 12919 Neola Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12919 Neola Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12919 Neola Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 12919 Neola Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12919 Neola Road does not have units with air conditioning.
