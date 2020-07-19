12919 Neola Road

Amenities

Renovated 1br/1ba apartment w/ private entrance!



AVAILABLE NOW! Stunning renovated 1br/1ba apartment in single family home with private entrance! Bedroom has large windows for plenty of natural light. Wall to wall closets in bedroom. Updated bathroom with standing shower. Luxurious modernized white kitchen with quartz countertop and stainless steel appliances. Double wide fridge. Accessible Washer/dryer on site. Tile flooring throughout. No pets/no smoking. Internet/Trash/Basic Cable included. Gas/Electric/Water is split per person. Located 2 miles from Glenmont Metro. 8 minute drive to Westfield Wheaton mall. 12 minute drive to Rockville Pike full of shopping centers, restaurants and more! 2 people Maximum occupancy. Must pass credit/criminal/eviction check. $45 non-refundable application fee.

No Pets Allowed



