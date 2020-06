Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven

Excellent location just blocks from Wheaton Reginal Park. 3 Finished levels, four bedrooms 3 1/2 baths,wood burning fireplace in step down living room with large deck off the living room with steps down to the patio off the lower level dining room.Balcony off master bedroom, master bath with shower for 2. Once tenants move out renovation begins to include all new flooring, appliances and paint.Walk out lower level with nice cul de sac location in a lovely wooded setting.