All apartments in Wheaton
Find more places like 11036 Amherst Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheaton, MD
/
11036 Amherst Ave.
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

11036 Amherst Ave.

11036 Amherst Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wheaton
See all
Wheaton-Glenmont
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11036 Amherst Avenue, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4-Level NY Brownstone Style Townhome - Absolutely Stunning! 4-Level townhome with rooftop deck & two-car garage.

Open floor plan featuring granite countertops, gas fireplace, 42 inch wall mounted flat screen TV.

Short walk to Metro, brand new Safeway, Starbucks, restaurants & bars. Close to Wheaton Plaza, Costco, Target and Dick's.

Please email Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a time to see this great home!

Rental Terms:
*$50 application fee
*Sorry, no smoking
*Pets are accepted on a case by case basis
*Minimum 12 month lease
*Resident responsible for water, gas & electric

(RLNE2802111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11036 Amherst Ave. have any available units?
11036 Amherst Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 11036 Amherst Ave. have?
Some of 11036 Amherst Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11036 Amherst Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
11036 Amherst Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11036 Amherst Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11036 Amherst Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 11036 Amherst Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 11036 Amherst Ave. offers parking.
Does 11036 Amherst Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11036 Amherst Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11036 Amherst Ave. have a pool?
No, 11036 Amherst Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 11036 Amherst Ave. have accessible units?
No, 11036 Amherst Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 11036 Amherst Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11036 Amherst Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11036 Amherst Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11036 Amherst Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Earle Manor Apartments
10820 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
Bucknell Apartments
11500 Bucknell Drive
Wheaton, MD 20902
The George
11141 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902

Similar Pages

Wheaton 1 BedroomsWheaton 2 Bedrooms
Wheaton Apartments with ParkingWheaton Dog Friendly Apartments
Wheaton Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MD
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VACamp Springs, MDChillum, MDElkridge, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wheaton Glenmont

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College