11036 Amherst Ave.

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4-Level NY Brownstone Style Townhome - Absolutely Stunning! 4-Level townhome with rooftop deck & two-car garage.



Open floor plan featuring granite countertops, gas fireplace, 42 inch wall mounted flat screen TV.



Short walk to Metro, brand new Safeway, Starbucks, restaurants & bars. Close to Wheaton Plaza, Costco, Target and Dick's.



Please email Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a time to see this great home!



Rental Terms:

*$50 application fee

*Sorry, no smoking

*Pets are accepted on a case by case basis

*Minimum 12 month lease

*Resident responsible for water, gas & electric



(RLNE2802111)