Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

A Mansion in a Townhouse and a new lower rent! Unfurnished four bedroom, 3 1/2 bath townhouse. Lots of upgrades and new appliances. One block from the Wheaton Metro and lots of shopping! In Law suite in the basement, including a bedroom, a full bath, and a second kitchen! Three beds and two baths on the second floor. Large kitchen, dining area, separate office and living room with 1/2 bath on the first floor. Also, a deck!