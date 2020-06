Amenities

in unit laundry parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

***OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY (1/4/20) FROM 10AM UNTIL NOON***You Don't Want To Miss Out On Seeing This Rental. This Former Model End-Unit TH Features Newer Appliances, Washer/Dryer, LG Kit, Freshly Painted, New BATH & Kit Fixtures, New Carpet, Assigned Parking, And Much More!!! This Home Is Move-In Ready!. Close To Public Transportation, Shopping, & DC.