Walker Mill, MD
6308 Santo Place
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:05 PM

6308 Santo Place

6308 Santo Place · No Longer Available
Location

6308 Santo Place, Walker Mill, MD 20743

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Walking distance to Addison Road Metro Station. 28 hours notice to occupant required before showing. Interested parties must pre-qualify before a viewing is scheduled. Interested parties must visit http://www.yourfivepoints.com/pre-qualify/ to prequalify or enter the information through Zillow.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home is located in the professionally managed Park at Addison Metro in Capitol Heights, Maryland. It features a two car garage, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, master bedroom with tray ceiling, oversized soaking tub and walk in closet, deck and more. The unit is occupied and the tenant must be given 30 days' notice.
Square footage does not include finished basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6308 Santo Place have any available units?
6308 Santo Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walker Mill, MD.
What amenities does 6308 Santo Place have?
Some of 6308 Santo Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6308 Santo Place currently offering any rent specials?
6308 Santo Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6308 Santo Place pet-friendly?
No, 6308 Santo Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walker Mill.
Does 6308 Santo Place offer parking?
Yes, 6308 Santo Place offers parking.
Does 6308 Santo Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6308 Santo Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6308 Santo Place have a pool?
No, 6308 Santo Place does not have a pool.
Does 6308 Santo Place have accessible units?
No, 6308 Santo Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6308 Santo Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6308 Santo Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6308 Santo Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6308 Santo Place does not have units with air conditioning.
