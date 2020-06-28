613 Chance Place

Amenities

Wonderful Capital Heights 3 Bedroom Town house Close to Metro Military Discouint - Renters Warehouse present this beautifully maintained three story town home which is just a five minute walk from the Addison Road Metro. This property features an open floor plan, with beautiful kitchen ,with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances that opens onto a spacious deck with a BBQ grill. This beautifully maintained property has large bedrooms, the master is HUGE. The town home community is beautifully maintained, and leave your car in the two car garage, and walk to the metro, be anywhere on the rail system in 30 minute. A true Commuters dream. Installed security system and professionally managed. Welcome home MILITARY Discount half a months rent as the deposit for those who qualify, that's right only $1,100 security deposit for MILITARY! $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in call 202.217.4807 to arrange a viewing.



