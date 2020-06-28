All apartments in Walker Mill
Walker Mill, MD
613 Chance Place
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

613 Chance Place

613 Chance Place · No Longer Available
Location

613 Chance Place, Walker Mill, MD 20743

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Wonderful Capital Heights 3 Bedroom Town house Close to Metro Military Discouint - Renters Warehouse present this beautifully maintained three story town home which is just a five minute walk from the Addison Road Metro. This property features an open floor plan, with beautiful kitchen ,with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances that opens onto a spacious deck with a BBQ grill. This beautifully maintained property has large bedrooms, the master is HUGE. The town home community is beautifully maintained, and leave your car in the two car garage, and walk to the metro, be anywhere on the rail system in 30 minute. A true Commuters dream. Installed security system and professionally managed. Welcome home MILITARY Discount half a months rent as the deposit for those who qualify, that's right only $1,100 security deposit for MILITARY! $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in call 202.217.4807 to arrange a viewing.

(RLNE5091098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Chance Place have any available units?
613 Chance Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walker Mill, MD.
What amenities does 613 Chance Place have?
Some of 613 Chance Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 Chance Place currently offering any rent specials?
613 Chance Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Chance Place pet-friendly?
No, 613 Chance Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walker Mill.
Does 613 Chance Place offer parking?
Yes, 613 Chance Place offers parking.
Does 613 Chance Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 Chance Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Chance Place have a pool?
No, 613 Chance Place does not have a pool.
Does 613 Chance Place have accessible units?
No, 613 Chance Place does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Chance Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 Chance Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 613 Chance Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 613 Chance Place does not have units with air conditioning.
