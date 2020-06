Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 bath, near Suitland Metro station, and Addison Metro station. Freshly painted, updated Kitchen and Bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, and living area, huge yard. Washer and dryer hookup, move in ready. Email or text listing agent for fast response and any additional information. Landlord looking for tenant/s with 620+ credit, stable job and needs to make at least $45,000 per year, application fee $55.00 per adult applicant.