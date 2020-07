Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

GREAT LOCATION!!! THIS BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IS PERFECT FOR YOUR FAMILY, IT HAS 3 BEDROOMS, FRESH CARPET AND PAINT, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND A NEW WASHER AND DRYER IN THE LAUDREY ROOM. THERE IS A BEAUTIFUL DECK AND A FINISHED BASEMENT FOR ENTERTAINING. THIS HOME IS CLOSE TO THE METRO AND SHOPPING.