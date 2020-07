Amenities

This cozy home is available for immediate occupancy! Updated with stainless steel appliances, freshly painted and new washer and dryer, new hot water heater and the HVAC still has its warranty. This home is a perfect match for the renter or buyer. Close to grocery stores, malls, and restaurants. For your outdoor pleasure, there is a community pool and party room in this Hampshire Hall neighborhood! Happy New Year to you in your new home! Qualifying income 68K.