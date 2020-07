Amenities

Large approx 1000 sqft living space in private basement apartment for rent. Basement has private in unit washer dryer combo, private entrance, full bathroom, huge walk in closet, kitchenette with convection oven and full size refrigerator . Basement has great living space more than enough room for dining and lounging, a possible area or nook to use as study or teleworking. Home is close to shopping and transportation. Beautiful neighborhood.