5010 ALBACORE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher ceiling fan playground clubhouse oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse playground

Beautiful 3 bed / 2.5 bath in a great location!! Spacious BRs including master suite w/ WIC & attached full bath, a backyard made for entertaining. Close to shopping and restaurants. Community amenities include clubhouse, courts and playground. Schedule online. Application fees are $45 for applicants over 18, paid by the applicant. Min 600 credit score required, monthly income should be 3 times the rent. apply online at rentalsrock.com. Please allow 2 hours notice for showings, Do Not show without confirmation, Ty. Feel free to contact the listing agent with questions.