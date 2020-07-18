All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4553 Ryan Place

4553 Ryan Place · No Longer Available
Location

4553 Ryan Place, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This pet friendly 3 bed 2.5 bth condo was recently updated, and has a fully fenced back yard with patio. New hardwood flooring, custom cabinets in the country kitchen, and the living room features a fireplace. There is an attached 1 car garage. HOA provides pool access. Minutes from shopping and entertainment on Route 301, close to Andrews Air Force Base and about 45 minutes from Pax River Naval Air Station.

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, sewer/trash

PET RULE: Small only case by case with deposit

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4553 Ryan Place have any available units?
4553 Ryan Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 4553 Ryan Place have?
Some of 4553 Ryan Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4553 Ryan Place currently offering any rent specials?
4553 Ryan Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4553 Ryan Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4553 Ryan Place is pet friendly.
Does 4553 Ryan Place offer parking?
Yes, 4553 Ryan Place offers parking.
Does 4553 Ryan Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4553 Ryan Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4553 Ryan Place have a pool?
Yes, 4553 Ryan Place has a pool.
Does 4553 Ryan Place have accessible units?
No, 4553 Ryan Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4553 Ryan Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4553 Ryan Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4553 Ryan Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4553 Ryan Place does not have units with air conditioning.
