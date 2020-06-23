4503 GROUSE PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher extra storage some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Spacious basement for rent - Open area with full bath. Closet area large enough to store dresser and clothes. The sliding door opens to a fenced yard with a patio for your privacy. Shared kitchen, and dining and laundry room with washer/dryer and extra storage space. Utilities included, cable and wifi are not included. Great opportunity for anyone transitioning to the area, start out or starting over. Rental is owner occupied and tenant must be a 30+ yr old female. No smoking in the home, no pets. Qualifying income 21K.