Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
4503 GROUSE PLACE
Last updated April 23 2020 at 1:27 AM

4503 GROUSE PLACE

4503 Grouse Place · No Longer Available
Location

4503 Grouse Place, Waldorf, MD 20603
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
extra storage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Spacious basement for rent - Open area with full bath. Closet area large enough to store dresser and clothes. The sliding door opens to a fenced yard with a patio for your privacy. Shared kitchen, and dining and laundry room with washer/dryer and extra storage space. Utilities included, cable and wifi are not included. Great opportunity for anyone transitioning to the area, start out or starting over. Rental is owner occupied and tenant must be a 30+ yr old female. No smoking in the home, no pets. Qualifying income 21K.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4503 GROUSE PLACE have any available units?
4503 GROUSE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 4503 GROUSE PLACE have?
Some of 4503 GROUSE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4503 GROUSE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4503 GROUSE PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4503 GROUSE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 4503 GROUSE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 4503 GROUSE PLACE offer parking?
No, 4503 GROUSE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 4503 GROUSE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4503 GROUSE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4503 GROUSE PLACE have a pool?
No, 4503 GROUSE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 4503 GROUSE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4503 GROUSE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4503 GROUSE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4503 GROUSE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4503 GROUSE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4503 GROUSE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
