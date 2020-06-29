4438 EAGLE COURT

Amenities

Please do NOT call Listing Agent, please call the property manager Jason Scott at (443) 812-3679 or email jscott@phoenixpropertydevelopers.com. This beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome features an open kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space in the bedrooms, multiple windows throughout to allow natural light, and a nice patio outback. This townhome is located near major routes, which allow for ideal commutes to nearby areas including shopping, restaurants, and nature parks. Community Pool access available. This one will go fast, DON??T MISS IT! Open house this Saturday 2/22 from 10-12!