All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 4125 Gateway Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
4125 Gateway Blvd
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

4125 Gateway Blvd

4125 Gateway Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4125 Gateway Boulevard, Waldorf, MD 20695

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Gateway Boulevard - ALL ONE LEVEL detached home on a nice corner lot. This home offers an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The living room and family room both have lots of natural lighting, wall to wall carpeting and ceiling fans. Separate laundry room with ceramic floor tile. The kitchen is complete with all black appliances, wood laminate flooring, lots of cabinet space and pantry closet. Formal dining room with wood laminate flooring. Master bedroom has wall to wall carpeting and a full master bath. There are 2 additional bedrooms with wall to wall carpeting. Enjoy sitting out on the deck in the back and enjoy nature. There is also a detached shed in the back yard. Call today for your private showing! Requirements: Income Requirement $66,000 Credit Score 620(+)

(RLNE5106352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4125 Gateway Blvd have any available units?
4125 Gateway Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 4125 Gateway Blvd have?
Some of 4125 Gateway Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4125 Gateway Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4125 Gateway Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4125 Gateway Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4125 Gateway Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 4125 Gateway Blvd offer parking?
No, 4125 Gateway Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 4125 Gateway Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4125 Gateway Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4125 Gateway Blvd have a pool?
No, 4125 Gateway Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4125 Gateway Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4125 Gateway Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4125 Gateway Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4125 Gateway Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4125 Gateway Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4125 Gateway Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University