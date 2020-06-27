4125 Gateway Blvd

Amenities

Gateway Boulevard - ALL ONE LEVEL detached home on a nice corner lot. This home offers an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The living room and family room both have lots of natural lighting, wall to wall carpeting and ceiling fans. Separate laundry room with ceramic floor tile. The kitchen is complete with all black appliances, wood laminate flooring, lots of cabinet space and pantry closet. Formal dining room with wood laminate flooring. Master bedroom has wall to wall carpeting and a full master bath. There are 2 additional bedrooms with wall to wall carpeting. Enjoy sitting out on the deck in the back and enjoy nature. There is also a detached shed in the back yard. Call today for your private showing! Requirements: Income Requirement $66,000 Credit Score 620(+)



