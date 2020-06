Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

READY TO GO!!GREAT WALDORF LOCATION YET HUGE LOT TO ENJOY!!MANY ITEMS HAVE BEEN UPDATED,NEWER CABINETRY&COUNTERTOPS. WARM OIL HEAT TO ENJOY THIS WINTER,MUST USE SMO FOR OIL. LOTS OF SPACE ON EACH LEVEL,HUGE REC./FAMILY ROOM DOWNSTAIRS-GREAT FAMILY LIVING HERE!!! REAR COVERED PATIO, ENORMOUS FRONT&REAR YARD TO ENJOY.FP CANNOT BE USED.LOTS OF STORAGE SPACE,WASHER&DRYER PROVIDED, OUTSIDE STORAGE SHED , NEW CARPET.