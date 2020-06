Amenities

Rent Special for June is $2000.00. Modern and Expansive lovely 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths end unit town home with garage. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of counter space. Master bedroom has tray ceilings, walk in closets, soaking tub and separate shower. Full finished basement with full bath and rear entrance. Conveniently, located to shopping, park and ride and main highway. Good credit is required!