3421 WALNUT COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Welcome home! Like New 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Town Home Located In~ST CHARLES HUNTINGTON Community.~Main Level flows With Open Concept Living With Loads Of Natural Light. Features Include Large Galley Kitchen Back Splash & Updated Appliances & Lots Of Cabinets,Tile Flooring, Ceiling Fans Through Out, Wood Floors, Laundry Room On Main Level W/Washer & Dryer, Sliding~Doors From Dining Room Lead To Covered Deck & Plenty~Of Outdoor Space, Upper Level Boasts Master Bedroom,~Bathroom + Two Sizable Bedrooms.~This Home Is Perfect For Entertaining And Move-In Ready!~Close To Shopping, Restaurants & Public Transportation. Near Park & Ride For Commuters!~ ~