Last updated November 23 2019 at 1:09 AM

3421 WALNUT COURT

3421 Walnut Court · No Longer Available
Location

3421 Walnut Court, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome home! Like New 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Town Home Located In~ST CHARLES HUNTINGTON Community.~Main Level flows With Open Concept Living With Loads Of Natural Light. Features Include Large Galley Kitchen Back Splash & Updated Appliances & Lots Of Cabinets,Tile Flooring, Ceiling Fans Through Out, Wood Floors, Laundry Room On Main Level W/Washer & Dryer, Sliding~Doors From Dining Room Lead To Covered Deck & Plenty~Of Outdoor Space, Upper Level Boasts Master Bedroom,~Bathroom + Two Sizable Bedrooms.~This Home Is Perfect For Entertaining And Move-In Ready!~Close To Shopping, Restaurants & Public Transportation. Near Park & Ride For Commuters!~ ~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3421 WALNUT COURT have any available units?
3421 WALNUT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 3421 WALNUT COURT have?
Some of 3421 WALNUT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3421 WALNUT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3421 WALNUT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3421 WALNUT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3421 WALNUT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 3421 WALNUT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3421 WALNUT COURT offers parking.
Does 3421 WALNUT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3421 WALNUT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3421 WALNUT COURT have a pool?
No, 3421 WALNUT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3421 WALNUT COURT have accessible units?
No, 3421 WALNUT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3421 WALNUT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3421 WALNUT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3421 WALNUT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3421 WALNUT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

