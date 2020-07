Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

PACK YOUR BAGS THIS IS IT! THIS HOME IS JUST WAITING FOR YOU TO CALL IT HOME!! LOCATED IN THE HUNTINGTON NEIGHBORHOOD WITH POOL, PLAYGROUNDS & TENNIS COURTS & CLOSE TO SCHOOLS & SHOPPING. THREE BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHS, PATIO & PRIVACY FENCED BACKYARD. CALL TODAY TO SEE! APP FEE $45/PERSON.