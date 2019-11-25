305 TOMPKINS LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely renovated! If you have been searching for a home on 1 level, this rambler is it! 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms this spacious but cozy home is what you may be looking for! The kitchen has been spiced up with granite countertops, new cabinets & stainless-steel appliances! The gleaming hardwood floors are a beautiful addition. Freshly painted and cleaned makes this home sparkle and show pride in ownership. The over-sized master suite has his and her closets. Sitting in a cul de sac means less traffic making for a quiet street. Spacious back yard and expansive patio great for entertaining. Great energy savings includes Solar Power! Average electric bill $20.00 with efficient use. Conveniently located to route 5 to DC, VA & local military bases. Must see! You will not be disappointed! Qualifying household income 78k! We welcome Dogs 20Lbs or less. please schedule a viewing today!