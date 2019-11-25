All apartments in Waldorf
/
Waldorf, MD
/
305 TOMPKINS LANE
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:09 PM

305 TOMPKINS LANE

305 Tompkins Lane · No Longer Available
Location

305 Tompkins Lane, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely renovated! If you have been searching for a home on 1 level, this rambler is it! 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms this spacious but cozy home is what you may be looking for! The kitchen has been spiced up with granite countertops, new cabinets & stainless-steel appliances! The gleaming hardwood floors are a beautiful addition. Freshly painted and cleaned makes this home sparkle and show pride in ownership. The over-sized master suite has his and her closets. Sitting in a cul de sac means less traffic making for a quiet street. Spacious back yard and expansive patio great for entertaining. Great energy savings includes Solar Power! Average electric bill $20.00 with efficient use. Conveniently located to route 5 to DC, VA & local military bases. Must see! You will not be disappointed! Qualifying household income 78k! We welcome Dogs 20Lbs or less. please schedule a viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 TOMPKINS LANE have any available units?
305 TOMPKINS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 305 TOMPKINS LANE have?
Some of 305 TOMPKINS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 TOMPKINS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
305 TOMPKINS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 TOMPKINS LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 TOMPKINS LANE is pet friendly.
Does 305 TOMPKINS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 305 TOMPKINS LANE offers parking.
Does 305 TOMPKINS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 TOMPKINS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 TOMPKINS LANE have a pool?
No, 305 TOMPKINS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 305 TOMPKINS LANE have accessible units?
No, 305 TOMPKINS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 305 TOMPKINS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 TOMPKINS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 TOMPKINS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 TOMPKINS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
