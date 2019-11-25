2566 SNOW HILL COURT

Amenities
Potential Rent with Right to Purchase - subject to approval/minimum requirements apply. Home Sweet Home! Renovated 2 story home with plenty of room inside & out. Gourmet kitchen features granite, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets & wood floors. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet & upgraded bathroom. Plenty of parking in oversized driveway, fenced backyard & more! Community pool & walking trails. Conveniently located to shopping centers, restaurants and an easy commute to Joint Base Andrews, Pentagon, Bolling, MD-5, I-495 Beltway, Washington, DC, Virginia and Branch Avenue metro station. Must see! Move-in ready!