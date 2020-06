Amenities

Small 2 BR 1 BA apartment above an office building in Waldorf. This apartment is not in an apartment complex. It's in a commercial area of Waldorf. There is a large staircase to climb to enter the apartment. It is not handicap accessible. Large eat in kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and living room. Lots of light and good ventilation when windows are open. No pets, no vouchers, good credit necessary and a clean rental history.