Waldorf, MD
12206 TIMBERLAKE PLACE
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

12206 TIMBERLAKE PLACE

12206 Timberlake Pl · No Longer Available
Location

12206 Timberlake Pl, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Absolutely stunning 3-level end unit townhouse with 2-car garage and driveway parking. This immaculate home offers 3 bedrooms/2 baths on upper level. Master bedroom has ensuite bath and walk-in closet. This floor is completed by laundry room with full-size washer/dryer. The main level boasts and open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors, spacious living area, dining area and upgraded chef's kitchen with breakfast bar, island, and SGD to private private rear deck with views of wooded area and storm water management pond. Lower level has a cozy family room, utility room, SGD to rear yard and garage entry. Home has solar panels for added d savings on electricity Solar/electricity averages $100 per month. Trash pickup is also included in rent. Home is conveniently located in close proximity to shopping, restaurants and all major commuting routes. Family room furniture is for sale ifneeded: Like new sofa, loveseat and coffee table for $250; 55-inch flat screen TV & TV stand for $150. Call now for a private tour as this home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12206 TIMBERLAKE PLACE have any available units?
12206 TIMBERLAKE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 12206 TIMBERLAKE PLACE have?
Some of 12206 TIMBERLAKE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12206 TIMBERLAKE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
12206 TIMBERLAKE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12206 TIMBERLAKE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 12206 TIMBERLAKE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 12206 TIMBERLAKE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 12206 TIMBERLAKE PLACE offers parking.
Does 12206 TIMBERLAKE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12206 TIMBERLAKE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12206 TIMBERLAKE PLACE have a pool?
No, 12206 TIMBERLAKE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 12206 TIMBERLAKE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 12206 TIMBERLAKE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 12206 TIMBERLAKE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12206 TIMBERLAKE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12206 TIMBERLAKE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12206 TIMBERLAKE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
