12206 TIMBERLAKE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Absolutely stunning 3-level end unit townhouse with 2-car garage and driveway parking. This immaculate home offers 3 bedrooms/2 baths on upper level. Master bedroom has ensuite bath and walk-in closet. This floor is completed by laundry room with full-size washer/dryer. The main level boasts and open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors, spacious living area, dining area and upgraded chef's kitchen with breakfast bar, island, and SGD to private private rear deck with views of wooded area and storm water management pond. Lower level has a cozy family room, utility room, SGD to rear yard and garage entry. Home has solar panels for added d savings on electricity Solar/electricity averages $100 per month. Trash pickup is also included in rent. Home is conveniently located in close proximity to shopping, restaurants and all major commuting routes. Family room furniture is for sale ifneeded: Like new sofa, loveseat and coffee table for $250; 55-inch flat screen TV & TV stand for $150. Call now for a private tour as this home won't last long!