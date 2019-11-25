All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 11817 Sunset Ridge Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
11817 Sunset Ridge Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11817 Sunset Ridge Place

11817 Sunset Ridge Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11817 Sunset Ridge Place, Waldorf, MD 20602

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Gorgeous townhome end unit townhouse has all the upgrades plus more! There are 3 levels with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and a attached garage. The top level has the 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms, and a laundry with full size washer and dryer provided. The second level features the living room, a dining area that leads to a balcony deck 1 full bath. There is also the open kitchen with island running the full length of the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and accent lighting.The lower level contains a front room, with walk out to the back yard. Close to shopping, amenities and a great central commute location.

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: case by case

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 1-3 year leases accepted

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11817 Sunset Ridge Place have any available units?
11817 Sunset Ridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 11817 Sunset Ridge Place have?
Some of 11817 Sunset Ridge Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11817 Sunset Ridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
11817 Sunset Ridge Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11817 Sunset Ridge Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11817 Sunset Ridge Place is pet friendly.
Does 11817 Sunset Ridge Place offer parking?
Yes, 11817 Sunset Ridge Place does offer parking.
Does 11817 Sunset Ridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11817 Sunset Ridge Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11817 Sunset Ridge Place have a pool?
No, 11817 Sunset Ridge Place does not have a pool.
Does 11817 Sunset Ridge Place have accessible units?
No, 11817 Sunset Ridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11817 Sunset Ridge Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11817 Sunset Ridge Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11817 Sunset Ridge Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11817 Sunset Ridge Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University