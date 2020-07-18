All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 11770 OAK MANOR DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
11770 OAK MANOR DRIVE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:12 AM

11770 OAK MANOR DRIVE

11770 Oak Manor Drive · (301) 261-6700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

11770 Oak Manor Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious updated rambler on a nice large lot. Features beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large bright living room, dining room, lower level with bedroom, bath, rec room, mini kitchen. Lots of Parking! Immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11770 OAK MANOR DRIVE have any available units?
11770 OAK MANOR DRIVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11770 OAK MANOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11770 OAK MANOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11770 OAK MANOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11770 OAK MANOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 11770 OAK MANOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11770 OAK MANOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11770 OAK MANOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11770 OAK MANOR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11770 OAK MANOR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11770 OAK MANOR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11770 OAK MANOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11770 OAK MANOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11770 OAK MANOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11770 OAK MANOR DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11770 OAK MANOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11770 OAK MANOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 11770 OAK MANOR DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments with BalconiesWaldorf Apartments with Parking
Waldorf Apartments with PoolsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VACamp Springs, MD
Chillum, MDLandover, MDLake Ridge, VALangley Park, MDLorton, VAMarumsco, VAGreenbelt, MDWoodbridge, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity