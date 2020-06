Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking media room

HUGE colonial with space for everyone! Freshly painted! Main level features Formal living room, Office, dining room and family room. Kitchen has space for a large table and opens out to a large screened in back porch. Very spacious bedrooms! Basement has a 5th bedroom (no window), Tons of storage shelving PLUS theatre room. Low-maintenance backyard. Great house!