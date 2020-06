Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious luxury 3BR 3.5FB townhome w/fully finished basement. Kitchen w/pantry and table area. Separate dining area opens into living room. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and double sink bathroom vanity. Basement level has an additional room that could be used for home office/exercise room/den, or whatever best fits your needs, as well as a full bath and large family/rec room area. Back yard deck and storage shed. Pets case-by-base. Immediate availability