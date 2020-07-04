8448 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully upgraded Knettishall brick townhome with open kitchen and dining room concept. Home features replacement hardwoods on main level and updated baths. New roof installed in 2018, New hot water heater installed in 2018 and new furnace installed in 2020! Upgraded kitchen offers gas cooking, corian counters and ceramic floors. Three spacious bedrooms and renovated hall bath. Fully finished lower level with recessed lighting, half bath and home office/study area. Storage and laundry with walk-out staircase to yard. Large fenced-in backyard is perfect for entertaining. Street offers TONS of parking!