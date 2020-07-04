All apartments in Towson
Find more places like 8448 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Towson, MD
/
8448 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM

8448 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD

8448 Loch Raven Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Towson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8448 Loch Raven Boulevard, Towson, MD 21286

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully upgraded Knettishall brick townhome with open kitchen and dining room concept. Home features replacement hardwoods on main level and updated baths. New roof installed in 2018, New hot water heater installed in 2018 and new furnace installed in 2020! Upgraded kitchen offers gas cooking, corian counters and ceramic floors. Three spacious bedrooms and renovated hall bath. Fully finished lower level with recessed lighting, half bath and home office/study area. Storage and laundry with walk-out staircase to yard. Large fenced-in backyard is perfect for entertaining. Street offers TONS of parking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8448 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD have any available units?
8448 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 8448 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD have?
Some of 8448 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8448 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
8448 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8448 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 8448 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 8448 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 8448 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 8448 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8448 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8448 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 8448 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 8448 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 8448 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 8448 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8448 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ruxton Landing
1600 Ruxton Road
Towson, MD 21204
Versailles Apartment
111 Versailles Cir
Towson, MD 21204
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct
Towson, MD 21286
Kenilworth at Charles
1149 Donington Cir
Towson, MD 21204
Ivy Hall At Kenilworth
101 Kenilworth Park Dr
Towson, MD 21204
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd
Towson, MD 21204
Fellowship Court
5 Fellowship Ct
Towson, MD 21286
Towson Promenade
707 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204

Similar Pages

Towson 1 BedroomsTowson 2 Bedrooms
Towson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTowson Pet Friendly Places
Towson Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ruxton

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityGoucher College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University