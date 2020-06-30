6408 FALKIRK RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Lovely newly renovated Four-bedroom townhouse in Stoneleigh area. This corner lot townhouse has a 1,152 sf of living space on the first and second level and 576 sf of finished basement. The main level has Living, Dining, Kitchen and half bathroom. From the dining space, there is a large deck that overlooks the wood in the backyard. The second floor has three bedrooms and one full bath. The basement space has one bedroom and an additional Den/Office room that has its own closet. The basement space is a walkout space with one full bathroom. The back yard has a fenced back yard with a concrete parking pad outside of the fence on the property line.