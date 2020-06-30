All apartments in Towson
6408 FALKIRK RD

6408 Falkirk Road · No Longer Available
Location

6408 Falkirk Road, Towson, MD 21239

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely newly renovated Four-bedroom townhouse in Stoneleigh area. This corner lot townhouse has a 1,152 sf of living space on the first and second level and 576 sf of finished basement. The main level has Living, Dining, Kitchen and half bathroom. From the dining space, there is a large deck that overlooks the wood in the backyard. The second floor has three bedrooms and one full bath. The basement space has one bedroom and an additional Den/Office room that has its own closet. The basement space is a walkout space with one full bathroom. The back yard has a fenced back yard with a concrete parking pad outside of the fence on the property line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6408 FALKIRK RD have any available units?
6408 FALKIRK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
Is 6408 FALKIRK RD currently offering any rent specials?
6408 FALKIRK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6408 FALKIRK RD pet-friendly?
No, 6408 FALKIRK RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 6408 FALKIRK RD offer parking?
Yes, 6408 FALKIRK RD offers parking.
Does 6408 FALKIRK RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6408 FALKIRK RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6408 FALKIRK RD have a pool?
No, 6408 FALKIRK RD does not have a pool.
Does 6408 FALKIRK RD have accessible units?
No, 6408 FALKIRK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6408 FALKIRK RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6408 FALKIRK RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6408 FALKIRK RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6408 FALKIRK RD does not have units with air conditioning.

