All apartments in Towson
Find more places like 4 KNOLL RIDGE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Towson, MD
/
4 KNOLL RIDGE COURT
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:22 PM

4 KNOLL RIDGE COURT

4 Knoll Ridge Court · (410) 583-0400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Towson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4 Knoll Ridge Court, Towson, MD 21210

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1109 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
putting green
Introducing our ~We are Here for Each Other Program~ We recognize life can be uncertain, so we have developed a program you can count on. ~NO Application Fee ~ NO Security Deposit* ~Meals on Us - FREE Gift Card of Your Choice - $300 Grubhub, Safeway, or Giant gift card *Subject to application approval.Roland Park's Best Kept Secret! ELKRIDGE ESTATES,an award winning garden style community, offers this spacious apt, w/floor to ceiling windows,renovated kitchen,over sized balcony,24 hr security gate w/onsite guard,fitness center,Olympic size pool,fully equipped club house,park & picnic area w/screened gazebo & Koi pond,putting green,&car care area! Look no further!!See Virtual Tours

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 KNOLL RIDGE COURT have any available units?
4 KNOLL RIDGE COURT has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 KNOLL RIDGE COURT have?
Some of 4 KNOLL RIDGE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 KNOLL RIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4 KNOLL RIDGE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 KNOLL RIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4 KNOLL RIDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 4 KNOLL RIDGE COURT offer parking?
No, 4 KNOLL RIDGE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4 KNOLL RIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 KNOLL RIDGE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 KNOLL RIDGE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 4 KNOLL RIDGE COURT has a pool.
Does 4 KNOLL RIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 4 KNOLL RIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4 KNOLL RIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 KNOLL RIDGE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4 KNOLL RIDGE COURT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave
Towson, MD 21204
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct
Towson, MD 21286
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road
Towson, MD 21204
Somerset at Towson
754 Camberley Cir
Towson, MD 21204
Charlesgate Apartments
8436 Charles Valley Ct
Towson, MD 21204
Ivy Hall At Kenilworth
101 Kenilworth Park Dr
Towson, MD 21204
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd
Towson, MD 21204
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd
Towson, MD 21239

Similar Pages

Towson 1 BedroomsTowson 2 Bedrooms
Towson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTowson Pet Friendly Places
Towson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ruxton

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityGoucher College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity