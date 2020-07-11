8216 GIBBS WAY

Amenities

Lovely four bedroom home with three full baths. Master Bedroom has an en suite featuring a soaking tub and separate shower. As an added bonus, laundry is on the bedroom level. Hardwood floors on the main level, and a kitchen that makes cooking and serving a breeze. The family room, backyard and a two car detached garage round out this amazing home. Easy access to the Morgan Boulevard subway station on the Metro Blue Line. Public transportation and major highways close by give easy access to anywhere you have to go. Located close to dining, entertainment, and other amenities. Schedule your tour today!