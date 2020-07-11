All apartments in Summerfield
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:30 AM

8216 GIBBS WAY

8216 Gibbs Way · No Longer Available
Location

8216 Gibbs Way, Summerfield, MD 20785

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely four bedroom home with three full baths. Master Bedroom has an en suite featuring a soaking tub and separate shower. As an added bonus, laundry is on the bedroom level. Hardwood floors on the main level, and a kitchen that makes cooking and serving a breeze. The family room, backyard and a two car detached garage round out this amazing home. Easy access to the Morgan Boulevard subway station on the Metro Blue Line. Public transportation and major highways close by give easy access to anywhere you have to go. Located close to dining, entertainment, and other amenities. Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8216 GIBBS WAY have any available units?
8216 GIBBS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Summerfield, MD.
Is 8216 GIBBS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8216 GIBBS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8216 GIBBS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8216 GIBBS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summerfield.
Does 8216 GIBBS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8216 GIBBS WAY offers parking.
Does 8216 GIBBS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8216 GIBBS WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8216 GIBBS WAY have a pool?
No, 8216 GIBBS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 8216 GIBBS WAY have accessible units?
No, 8216 GIBBS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8216 GIBBS WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 8216 GIBBS WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8216 GIBBS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8216 GIBBS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
