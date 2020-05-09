325 Hill Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful 4 BR/2 BA Single Family in Hyattsville/Landover! This recently renovated home has a bright and airy living area with wood flooring, decorative fireplace and recessed lighting! Separate dining area with hardwood flooring throughout. A modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island cooktop, and great cabinet space. The upper level of the home has two spacious bedrooms and access to a updated full hall bathroom! The finished lower level has two additional bedrooms and another full hall bathroom! Huge fenced in backyard for outdoor entertainment and plenty of parking!



~ Less than 5 minutes drive from two blue line metro stations (Morgan Boulevard Metro and Addison Road Metro Stations)



~ Less than 10 minutes drive from Largo Plaza with plenty of shops & restaurants!



Pets welcome on a case by case basis with an additional deposit!



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE5687459)