Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

325 Hill Rd

325 Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

325 Hill Road, Summerfield, MD 20785

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 4 BR/2 BA Single Family in Hyattsville/Landover! This recently renovated home has a bright and airy living area with wood flooring, decorative fireplace and recessed lighting! Separate dining area with hardwood flooring throughout. A modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island cooktop, and great cabinet space. The upper level of the home has two spacious bedrooms and access to a updated full hall bathroom! The finished lower level has two additional bedrooms and another full hall bathroom! Huge fenced in backyard for outdoor entertainment and plenty of parking!

~ Less than 5 minutes drive from two blue line metro stations (Morgan Boulevard Metro and Addison Road Metro Stations)

~ Less than 10 minutes drive from Largo Plaza with plenty of shops & restaurants!

Pets welcome on a case by case basis with an additional deposit!

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Hill Rd have any available units?
325 Hill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Summerfield, MD.
What amenities does 325 Hill Rd have?
Some of 325 Hill Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Hill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
325 Hill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Hill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 Hill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 325 Hill Rd offer parking?
Yes, 325 Hill Rd offers parking.
Does 325 Hill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Hill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Hill Rd have a pool?
No, 325 Hill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 325 Hill Rd have accessible units?
No, 325 Hill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Hill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Hill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 Hill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 Hill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

