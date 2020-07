Amenities

patio / balcony clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse

OPEN HOUSE JAN 28 AT 5.30 PM to 6.00 PM - 3 LEVEL COLONIAL TOWNHOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATH 1 HALF BATH * FULLY FINISHED RECREATION ROOM WITH WALKOUT TO REAR YARD * OPEN FLOOR PLAN ON MAIN LEVEL WITH KITCHEN/DINING ROOM COMBO AND LARGE LIVING ROOM * REAR DECK * CONVIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND METRO * BASEMENT CAN BE USED AS A 4TH BEDROOM OR RECREATION ROOM