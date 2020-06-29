Amenities

FOR RENT - TOWNHOME IN SUITLAND MD (5811 Suitland Road) - Cute & Cozy 2-Level Townhome centrally located in Suitland, MD near Andrews Air Force Base. Washer Dryer in home. Close to metro. Centrally located & just minutes to I-495 / 295, and Washington, DC. Walking distance to bus stops, parks and recreation centers. This home will be updated & ready for you with ALL NEW APPLIANCES, NEW CARPETS throughout and New HVAC. The Perfect place to call home!! Hurry this property will not wait....Apply online TODAY!!!



- All New Appliances

- All New Carpets throughout

- New HVAC

- 3 Bedrooms

- 1.5 Baths

- Washer & Dryer

- Seperate Dining Room

- Seperate Living Room

- Enclosed & Private Back Yard



Pets Considered on case-by-case



Renter pays all Utilities.



**Tenants are subject to the following charges.

$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program

$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program



