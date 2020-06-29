Amenities
FOR RENT - TOWNHOME IN SUITLAND MD (5811 Suitland Road) - Cute & Cozy 2-Level Townhome centrally located in Suitland, MD near Andrews Air Force Base. Washer Dryer in home. Close to metro. Centrally located & just minutes to I-495 / 295, and Washington, DC. Walking distance to bus stops, parks and recreation centers. This home will be updated & ready for you with ALL NEW APPLIANCES, NEW CARPETS throughout and New HVAC. The Perfect place to call home!! Hurry this property will not wait....Apply online TODAY!!!
- All New Appliances
- All New Carpets throughout
- New HVAC
- 3 Bedrooms
- 1.5 Baths
- Washer & Dryer
- Seperate Dining Room
- Seperate Living Room
- Enclosed & Private Back Yard
Pets Considered on case-by-case
Renter pays all Utilities.
**Tenants are subject to the following charges.
$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program
