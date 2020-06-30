4811 Huron Ave

Amenities
Basement for rent-Private bathroom & entrance - Property Id: 109529
(Please text, do not call). I am a military professional looking for one other mature person to occupy the basement. Basement for rent in Suitland, MD. 2 minutes from Census Bureau (Suitland Federal Center). 10 minute walk to Green line metro. Private entrance & bathroom. Limited access to kitchen. Comes with mini fridge and hot plate. Ideal for someone who does not cook daily. Some pets welcome after discussion. NO KIDS. NO SMOKERS. NO COUPLES. Minimum monthly income requirement is $3300
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/109529p
Property Id 109529
(RLNE5131795)