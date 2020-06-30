All apartments in Suitland
Find more places like 4811 Huron Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Suitland, MD
/
4811 Huron Ave
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

4811 Huron Ave

4811 Huron Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Suitland
See all
Suitland-Silver Hill
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4811 Huron Avenue, Suitland, MD 20746
Suitland-Silver Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Basement for rent-Private bathroom & entrance - Property Id: 109529

(Please text, do not call). I am a military professional looking for one other mature person to occupy the basement. Basement for rent in Suitland, MD. 2 minutes from Census Bureau (Suitland Federal Center). 10 minute walk to Green line metro. Private entrance & bathroom. Limited access to kitchen. Comes with mini fridge and hot plate. Ideal for someone who does not cook daily. Some pets welcome after discussion. NO KIDS. NO SMOKERS. NO COUPLES. Minimum monthly income requirement is $3300
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/109529p
Property Id 109529

(RLNE5131795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4811 Huron Ave have any available units?
4811 Huron Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suitland, MD.
What amenities does 4811 Huron Ave have?
Some of 4811 Huron Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4811 Huron Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4811 Huron Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4811 Huron Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4811 Huron Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4811 Huron Ave offer parking?
No, 4811 Huron Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4811 Huron Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4811 Huron Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4811 Huron Ave have a pool?
No, 4811 Huron Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4811 Huron Ave have accessible units?
No, 4811 Huron Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4811 Huron Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4811 Huron Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4811 Huron Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4811 Huron Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd
Suitland, MD 20746
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct
Suitland, MD 20746
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave
Suitland, MD 20746
Madison Gardens
3220 Swann Rd
Suitland, MD 20746
Admiral Place
4400 Rena Rd
Suitland, MD 20746
Verona at District
5042 Silver Hill Ct
Suitland, MD 20747

Similar Pages

Suitland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSuitland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Suitland Apartments with BalconiesSuitland Dog Friendly Apartments
Suitland Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VACamp Springs, MDChillum, MDLandover, MDLangley Park, MD
Lorton, VAGreenbelt, MDMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VACrofton, MDOxon Hill, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDMaryland City, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Suitland Silver Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University