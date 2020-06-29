3608 KEY TURN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking

Welcome home and look no further. Come take a look at this beautiful split foyer located in a quiet community. Minutes from shopping, restaurants route 4 and 495. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom comes equipped with luxury vinyl flooring throughout, fresh paint, new appliances and brand new roof. It includes a spacious yard with a lovely deck perfect for entertaining . Application fee $55 per adult living in the house over the age of 18. No pets allowed. Please contact listing agent with any questions or concerns. The Application Fee(s) should be payable to Samson Property Management. The EMD which is the first month~s rent should be payable to Samson Properties.