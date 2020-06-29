All apartments in Suitland
3608 KEY TURN STREET
Last updated June 1 2020 at 6:20 AM

3608 KEY TURN STREET

3608 Key Turn · No Longer Available
Location

3608 Key Turn, Suitland, MD 20747
Suitland-Silver Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Welcome home and look no further. Come take a look at this beautiful split foyer located in a quiet community. Minutes from shopping, restaurants route 4 and 495. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom comes equipped with luxury vinyl flooring throughout, fresh paint, new appliances and brand new roof. It includes a spacious yard with a lovely deck perfect for entertaining . Application fee $55 per adult living in the house over the age of 18. No pets allowed. Please contact listing agent with any questions or concerns. The Application Fee(s) should be payable to Samson Property Management. The EMD which is the first month~s rent should be payable to Samson Properties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3608 KEY TURN STREET have any available units?
3608 KEY TURN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suitland, MD.
What amenities does 3608 KEY TURN STREET have?
Some of 3608 KEY TURN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3608 KEY TURN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3608 KEY TURN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 KEY TURN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3608 KEY TURN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suitland.
Does 3608 KEY TURN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3608 KEY TURN STREET offers parking.
Does 3608 KEY TURN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3608 KEY TURN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 KEY TURN STREET have a pool?
No, 3608 KEY TURN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3608 KEY TURN STREET have accessible units?
Yes, 3608 KEY TURN STREET has accessible units.
Does 3608 KEY TURN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3608 KEY TURN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3608 KEY TURN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3608 KEY TURN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

